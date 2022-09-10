MIFFLINBURG — Nearing the end of the 34.3-mile walk from Hughesville to Mifflinburg Saturday in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Willie Burkholder was feeling the fatigue and pain.
"It's a small thing compared to what (victims of 9/11) went through," the Turbotville resident said as he carried an American flag. "It's been 21 years and we don't want to forget."
Thirty people joined the seventh annual memorial walk hosted by Mifflinburg Hose Company that began at 3:20 a.m. in Hughesville.
About 12 hours later, after walking through Muncy, Montgomery, Watsontown, Milton and Lewisburg, they ended at the fire station in Mifflinburg.
Christy Schreck, president of the Beaver Springs Fire Company, took part in the event for the first time.
"It's the least I could do" to honor fallen colleagues, she said.
Schreck's mother, Sandy Mathews, of Mount Pleasant Mills, joined the group in Vicksburg and encouraged her to finish the walk.
"I took evening walks but I guess I didn't prepare well enough," chuckled Schreck.
Jared Fry, a Mifflinburg Hose Company fire captain, has taken part in the memorial walk every year.
Not only is the event intended to remember the people who died in the attacks and raise money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, he said, but allows participants to undergo "a little bit of personal suffering and reflection."
Several people, including members of the Boy Scouts of America Troops 520 and 521, showed up near the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail where the walkers turned to complete the trek along Route 45 to give support.
Scout Gareth Sanders, 16, of Mifflinburg, said he didn't know much about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks other than "a lot of people died."
For Scout Noah Fisher-Krape, a 7th grade Mifflinburg student, the attacks meant "sometimes people hate us."
Troop committee chairman Bronwen Sanders said she understands why elementary school students aren't taught in school about the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 when hijacked airplanes struck the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and crashed in a Shanksville, Pa., field.
"There's a lot of curriculum to cover and how do you teach elementary kids about terrorism and death?" she said. "But at the middle and high school level I do wish they would at least mention it."