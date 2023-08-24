LEWISBURG — As Madison Cox walked into the Union County Courthouse on Thursday, she was met with 30 people holding signs and wearing T-shirts condemning her alleged actions of elder abuse at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Dozens of family members, former employees of Heritage Springs and supporters stood outside the courthouse with messages of "stop elder abuse" and "journey to justice." They watched as Cox and her family arrived for Thursday's preliminary hearing, then followed Cox inside to watch the legal proceedings in the courtroom.
Lynn Fiedler, the daughter of victim Alice Longenberger, asked District Judge Jeffrey Rowe to either incarcerate Cox based on the "repeated heinous elder abuse" on her mother and 16 other residents or set specific conditions on the bail that included no contact with the victims, families, current or former staff and no working in the health care field.
"Madison and her co-defendent's purposeful, repeated and prolonged torturous abuse of my mother and her friends is beyond despicable," Fiedler said. "The pain and suffering inflicted on these residents is immeasurable. The consequent suffering and sorrow on all of us, the family members, is constant and will be with us forever."
An unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant and his co-worker resident aide Cox, 18, of Montgomery, allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. Cox is charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person.
Fiedler asked the judge to put himself in the shoes of the victims and their families.
"Imagine this being your mother we are discussing," said Fiedler. "Give voice to those who had no voice while being repeatedly and horrifically violated. This is their journey to justice. My hope is that starting with you, their silent cries will be hard and addressed through your voice."
After the hearing, Fiedler said she appreciated the judge allowing her a chance to speak on behalf of her mother and the residents.
"I have a voice to those who have no voice," she said. "We will continue to carry on this fight."
Lisa Croll Croak, the daughter of victim Marsha Croll, and Paula Shaw, the daughter of victim Sue Linder, were both at the hearing but declined to comment.
Fiedler, Croak and Croll have all filed civil lawsuits against against Heritage Springs at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, its management, building owners and two employees who were accused of abusing 17 residents. Attorney Matthew T. Stone, of Murray, Stone & Wilson, PLLC, in West Conshohocken, was present on Thursday with his firm's clients.
Three former employees of Heritage Springs were also among the supporters on Thursday. Sherri Percoskie, a former activity director, and Staci Wagner, a former dietary manager, said they were pushed out of their jobs in May for speaking out against the facility's inaction. Former dietary aide Katy Mahon said she quit after Percoskie and Wagner were forced out.
"We informed the administration about how residents were being treated, and it went on deaf ears," said Percoskie. "We were retaliated against."
Percoskie said they came out to support the residents and their families.
"If it had been stopped sooner, it may not have reached this point," she said. "We had to be their voice."
Murray, Stone & Wilson, PLLC, also represents Percoskie in a forthcoming lawsuit.
After the preliminary hearing was adjourned, Cox and her family left through the side door, avoiding the crowd of people gathered at the main entrance.