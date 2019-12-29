1. Derrick Carlise, wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in New York, is scheduled for a plea hearing on unrelated charges in Northumberland County Court at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., is charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license when he was taken into custody in Point Township on Nov. 17.
2. The Snyder County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a final budget for 2020. Earlier this month the board tentatively approved a $19,762,321 spending plan that carries no tax increase.
The meeting is also the final session for outgoing commissioners Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp. Neither ran for re-election this year.
3. Kids will get a chance to ring in 2020 a little bit earlier on Tuesday. The first stop is Northumberland where the Priestley-Forsyth Library will continue its annual tradition of counting down to noon. The library will drop an oxygen atom to ring in the New Year 12 hours ahead of schedule.
Later that day, the Lewisburg Children's Museum will host its Rockin' New Year's Eve Party. The London-themed event — including Big Ben chiming at 7 p.m. — will have a limited number of tickets available at the door. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
4. Downtown Sunbury's New Year's Eve celebration returns after a two-year hiatus. A DJ and bands will perform live from Cameron Park and the revamped Edison light bulb will be dropped at midnight followed by fireworks.
Guests can purchase a souvenir cup for $10 to access special discounts at local pubs and restaurants, including The Edison Restaurant, Route 61 Roadhouse, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Wake and Wire coffee shop, Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, McGuigan’s Public House, Iron Vines Winery and more. Free, roundtrip shuttles will transport visitors from Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.
5. Union County Commissioners meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the board’s final business meeting of 2019.
The agenda is expected to be light as commissioners already adopted the 2020 budget, without a tax increase. However, Tuesday’s meeting will mark the last time commissioners Preston Boop, John Mathias and John Showers will preside over a meeting together.
Showers is retiring while Mathias lost a re-election bid. The threesome served together on the board for the past decade.
Boop will remain in office at least another four years, joined by Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber. The new commissioners will be sworn in Jan. 6.
The board meets inside the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St.