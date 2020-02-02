1. Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Dornsife, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
Police in October said Vitrano struck a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old boy with a 2019 Dodge Caravan in the driveway of their residence in Upper Mahanoy Township. He then allegedly took the child and fled.
Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
Also Monday, Kirsten Gallagher, 24, of Mount Carmel, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Gallagher and Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their 8-week-old child's femur on April 3.
2. On Tuesday, another recruiting event for census workers will be held in Danville. A census job recruiter for Montour County will be on hand from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Learn more about the census and how to apply.
3. As part of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will sponsor a showing of the documentary “We Are Columbine” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Campus Theatre.
Following the showing, a live conversation with filmmaker and survivor Laura Farber will be held. The film features six Columbine High School survivors, discussing the lasting impact of gun violence trauma. The event is free and open to the public. For further event details, contact CSV Moms Demand Action: gunsenseforcsv@gmail.com. For further details about the film, visit wearecolumbinefilm.com.
4. The Sunbury Bible Church is one of 800 churches around the world selected to host a prom for people with special needs on Friday night. A Night To Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is schedule for 6-9 p.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Rd.
The invitation-only event offers Valley residents a prom night experience — walk the red carpet, enjoy the royal treatment and dance the night away.
5. Lewisburg's Ice Festival begins Friday morning with ice carving in Hufnagle Park. The First Night Ice Carvers begin creating their art at 10 a.m in Hufnagle Park in front of the downtown Federal Building. From 5 to 8 p.m. join a chocolate tour and visit participating merchants in downtown Lewisburg.