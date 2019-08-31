1. Mick Brady and Jim Paugh are organizing the Rock’n on the River event today to raise money for a new dog for the Montour County K-9 Unit.
The event will feature Danville-based Hybrid Ice with special guests The City Limit at 1638 River Drive. All proceeds go to the K-9 program.
This family event will be held on property Paugh owns. An entrance fee of $10. The grounds open at 4 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks by Whitenights Fireworks of Riverside will be held at dusk with free parking. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
There will be a pig roast and Rock God Brewery, of Danville, will sell beer. They are not included in entrance fee.
2. The 100th All Home Days begins at today Elysburg Community Park. Events include an 8-11 a.m. breakfast in dining hall, $7 for adults/$4 for children 10 and younger; 10:30 a.m. parade registration, toy and pet parade; 11:30 a.m. parade begins from Center Street to Elysburg Community Park; 1-8 p.m. flower show opens — “Welcome Home Troops.”
From 12:30-1 p.m., there will be an opening of a time capsule placed in a planter 25 years ago; 1-2 p.m. will feature a Cub Scout retirement of American Flags; 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. music by Deuce.
The event continues through the weekend with Sunday events including, a 9 a.m. car show registration at the old youth sports football field on grounds; 11 a.m. church service; 1-8 p.m. flower show opens — carnations for the Monday Veterans Memorial can be purchased at the flower show; 1:30-4 p.m. Soft Haven Leggings will host Bingo for $20 in advance, $25 per ticket at door, call 570-447-5348; and at 2 p.m., car show awards.
All Homes Days festivities will continue through Monday
3. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 244 Marketplace Blvd., will host a bottle signing today featuring country music star John Rich at noon. John Rich is one half of the multi-platinum award-winning duo Big & Rich, whose signature hit “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” is one of the most played songs in concert or on the radio.
The singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and “Celebrity Apprentice” winner is also the owner of lifestyle brand Redneck Riviera, which helps support Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
All attendees must be 21 or older or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to participate in this event, and those of age must have purchased at least one bottle of Redneck Riviera.
4. A fundraiser will be held Sunday for Lewisburg Youth Football League from 4-8 p.m. at Chipotle at 7431 West Branch Highway Unit 6.
Diners should mention the fundraiser at checkout and Chipotle will donate three percent of the proceeds to the cause.
5. Heart of PA Women’s Barbershop Chorus performs at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. and is a rain-or-shine event. Freewill offerings are accepted. Shuttle transportation provided from parking field to the tabernacle.