1. Kick-off the weekend with an early arrival in Middleburg for the first Fall Fest. The event, held at the Midd-West High School — 540 E. Main St. — begins at today 10 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.
The money raised will benefit the Midd-West's Marching Mustangs band for an upcoming trip to Ohio and to purchase new equipment.
A child costume and pet parade begin at 11 a.m. with games until 3 p.m. and a chili cook-off from 1 to 3 p.m.
2. Beginning an hour later, the Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Rd., Lewisburg, hosts its fourth annual Fall Festival.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the church grounds. Free games for all ages include pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin golf, face painting, coin toss with proceeds benefitting a local charity, and more.
A free hayride for all attendees. There will also be entertainment throughout the day, including Woody Wolfe from 11 a.m, to 12:30 p.m.
3. Lewisburg will also hold another Walk It! Bike It! rodeo during the borough's fall festival in Hufnagle Park today. The festival — which includes the return of the Woolly Worm winter forecast — will run from noon to 5 p.m. The bike rodeo will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
The bike rodeo is a free kids’ activity focusing on bike skills and safety education, but also with some opportunities for adults. Helmets are required. Stations will include bike safety check, slalom, quick braking, helmet fitting, road safety trivia, steering skills, and slow race.
There will also be a wheelchair skills activity option so that individuals can get a sense of the types of barriers and challenges wheelchair users frequently face in the public realm.
4. Cap your busy day tonight with a free show at Susquehanna University. The Susquehanna University Symphonic Band Concert is scheduled from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University.
The performance by the University Symphonic Band, conducted by Eric Hinton, showcases music's storytelling ability and features works by a variety of world-renowned composers.
5. Take an early crack collecting Halloween candy at the Aline United Methodist Church along Aline Church Road in Mount Pleasant Mills on Sunday evening.
The church hosts a free hayride and Trunk or Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. Fall snacks will be offered at 4 p.m. with the hayride starting a 4:45 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be held in the Aline Schoolhouse parking lot following the hayride.
Children should bring their costumes. Call Jessica Kratzer at 570-765-2661 for more information.