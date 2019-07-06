1. Today and Sunday, those members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics interested in checking out remote-controlled aircraft can visit the Susquehanna Valley Modelers. The group will gather for a fly-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Parking is available on-site. According to the Susquehanna Valley Modelers, "if it flies, bring it — all aircraft welcome on the grass runway." For more information, call 570-428-2229 or email telemaster@verizon.net.
2. If you missed out on fireworks on Independence Day, weather permitting there will be two more opportunities tonight. The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will be having a free fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The show will be along Old Colony Road in Selinsgrove next to the Snyder County Prison. Shamokin's annual fireworks will blast off the Glen Burn Culm Bank at 9:40 p.m. The rain date for both events is Sunday.
3. On Sunday, The Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Mooresburg, will host an active shooter training will be held at 3 p.m. The training is designed to train everybody on how to safely and effectively respond to an emergency situation involving a shooter no matter where they are — movie theater, restaurant, park, church, home, etc. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 570-275-2754.
4. Also on Sunday, the Lewisburg Children's Museum will host Box of Light's Claymation program from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Attendees will be shown how to make the inanimate world become animated, including adding the sound and credits. This class is for those who like to sculpt, make art, and want to learn filmmaking. The program, held at the museum at 815 Market Street, Suite 14, in Lewisburg, is recommended for children 8-12 years old. There is a $10 fee per person. Register at: https://bit.ly/2Xqq2iE
5. Priestley Chapel Associates hosts its First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation poems by new U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Tom Bresenhan will read poems by Harjo, the first Native American poet selected as Laureate. The music portion of the program will be provided by guest musicians Ann and Warren Fisher with Warren on bass and Ann on autoharp For more information call 570-490-0246 or www.priestleychapel.org. The church is located at 380 Front St., Northumberland.