1. Kick-off your weekend today with a visit to Selinsgrove’s 41st annual Market Street Festival. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. The annual celebration will offer more than artisans and crafters, along with games, food and a petting zoo for the kids. A 5K, to benefit the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation is also scheduled. There will be entertainment all day, including an opening performance from the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band to kick off the festival and Broadway Musical Revue performed by The Valley Players Community Theater Organization.
2. Continue the fun today with a trip west on Route 45 to Laurelton where comic book artist Mark McKenna will be at the West End Library from 1 to 4 p.m. McKenna will have a presentation at 1:15 where he will discuss the stages of a comic book creating. McKenna is a 34-year veteran of the comic book industry and has worked on Batman, Wolverine, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and more recently on Star Wars, counting close to 600 comics in all. Following his presentation, guests will have a chance to speak with McKenna and have their comic books autographed. Seating is limited for the presentation and requires registration. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
3. Conclude a busy day today with a performance from the Bucknell University Orchestra. The orchestra will play a Family Weekend concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, mixing orchestral classics to Broadway and film music. Christopher Para is the orchestra’s director.
4. On Sunday, the Merrill Linn Conservancy is sponsoring a fossil dig at Faylor Lake near Beaver Springs. The dig runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors will discover and collect fossils from a safe, quiet quarry that contains a rich trove of ancient life. Bucknell University Professor of Geology, Jeff Trop, and his students will guide fossil hunting and identify fossil finds. All are urged to wear clothing and footwear that can get dirty and to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen. For more information call 570-524-8666, email linn@ptd.net, or visit linnconservancy.org
5. The Snyder County Historical Society will honor the 27 men from Snyder County who were killed in World War I at 2 p.m. at 30 E. Market St. During WWI there were 609 soldiers from the county enlisted and fighting. Of those, 27 soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice. In June of 1919, Snyder County honored those 27 soldiers by planting 27 trees, one for each soldier, in the eastern end of Middleburg. The program will conclude with the tree planting, with military representation from local VFW/Legions, presentation of the colors and playing of TAPS at the end of the program.