1. The 40th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today on Mill Street in Danville. A Battle of the Bands will be held where people can vote for their favorite band and judges will also vote on the bands. The band event will benefit the Danville Centennial Lions Club. The Danville Business Alliance is holding the festival with vendors, including food, arts and crafts and nonprofits.
2. The Union County HIstorical Society will present the free program Pennsylvania German Powwow Practices by historian Bruce Teeple from noon to 2 p.m. today in the Public Library for Union County, at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
3. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first Night at the Museum Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the museum, at 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Proceeds will benefit museum exhibitsand educational programs. This is an adults-only gathering in the museum and under a tent on Center Street. It is a black tie and blue jeans event. A limited number of tickets is avaialble at the-childrens-museum.org/gala.
Earlier in the day, the museum will hold a mini petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon.
4. The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens will host their final double header today at the Sunbury Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Drive. The Foxettes will take on the Nightmares on Main Street and the Vixens will take on Harrisburg Area Roller Derby. The Foxettes begin at 4 p.m. and the Vixens at 6:15 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly event costs $10 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Part of proceeds from doors sales will go to the Danville Ronald McDonald House.
5. A free community picnic will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Middlecreek Township Recreation Grounds, Kreamer. People should bring a lawn chair. There will be games, music, a cake walk and some giveaways. The sponsor is the Middlecreek Conference in the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.