Thomas Beaver Free Library has been in the same building for 135 years

DANVILLE — The awe and respect employees and patrons have for the Thomas Beaver Free Library is evident in the way they speak about the building at 317 Ferry St., Danville. The library and former YMCA building is among the oldest still in use in Montour County. While other libraries in the Valley are also found in old, historic buildings, the Thomas Beaver Free Library is unique in the sense that it has been in the same historic building for more than 135 years. “It’s just been an incredible building to work in,” said Library Director Kathleen McQuiston, a longtime patron of the library and director since 2018. “You come in every day and it’s like working in a palace.” The cornerstone was laid on July 5, 1886, on the site of the former Danville Hotel. The library and YMCA cost $195,000 to build. All the funding was donated by local industrialist Thomas Beaver. The library now occupies the entire building after the YMCA closed down nearly 50 years ago. “It’s awe-inspiring,” said Children’s Coordinator Beth Lynn, an employee for 28 years. “If you stand under the rotunda and just look at the custom work that was done on this building, you don’t see that anymore. It’s a great perk of working here, just being in the presence of this building.” Bill Tyler, of Mahoning Township, has been a resident of the area and a patron of the library for 48 years. “It (the architecture) enhances the facility,” said Tyler. “It has a lot of history and is well maintained.” Tyler said he comes in to read the newspapers in one of the reading rooms. When the library was first built, those two reading rooms were specifically divided for male and female readers. Beverly Reedy, of Danville, said she comes into the library two to three times a month. “It’s very unique,” she said. “I like the way it is.” McQuiston said the community and the love for the building has kept it going as a library.
History of the library
In 1886, the Rev. Robert Stewart of Presbyterian Church wanted to add a section to the church as reading rooms for young men of Danville. When local industrialist Thomas Beaver learned of the project, he decided to fund the building of an entire library. Beaver’s nephew, James A. Beaver, proposed that the YMCA should be added to the project as a recreation center, according to materials provided by the Thomas Beaver Free Library. The dedication of the two adjoining buildings was Aug. 29, 1888. Thomas Beaver personally saw that 6,000 volumes lined the ornate oak shelves and they were readily available at no charge to all the residents of the Danville area, according to materials from the library. Designed by architect Charles Wetzel and built under the supervision of Archibald Voris, the buildings are of Ohio graystone with granite trimmings and Scotch granite columns. The marble inlaid floor is original, as are the interior oak-paneled walls and the stained-glass window on the staircase, according to materials from the library. “A broad entrance leads to the two-story book room,” according to the materials from the library. “Its dome-like ceiling is supported by massive carved timbers and is topped by an octagonal stained glass skylight. A mezzanine circles the room at second-floor level. The bookcases and circulation desk are heavily carved oak, and such fixtures as gas lamps and gas-powered fans are still in place, although electric lights have been installed.” The original building was constructed without electricity. The shape of the room and the large windows allow for light to illuminate the main room no matter the time of the day, said McQuiston. The oak-paneled stairway is at the left rear of the front block and features a massive carved newel post and a stained glass window portraying a full-length figure of a Muse, according to the materials from the library. “Minton tile flooring graces the vestibule and hallway; the hallway has carved beams on the ceiling and is flanked by reading rooms, which are reached by carved double doors with large glass panels with gilt lettering,” according to materials from the library. “Each of the reading rooms has an ornate oak mantlepiece with different tile designs in the fireplace surrounds. The plaster ceilings are molded, and full paneled wainscottings adorn the lower walls.” There are four original fireplaces in areas open to the public. Some areas are only used for storage because the elevators don’t reach those levels, said McQuiston.
Renovations
The YMCA closed between the 1970s and 1980s. The original entrance to the library was on East Market Street, but the renovations in 2000 moved the entrance to Ferry Street and installed an elevator. The renovations opened the walls between the library and YMCA, and some of the YMCA space was used to expand the library, said McQuiston. The original doors of the original building are still in place with Corinthian-style columns and rose marble globes on either side. The name of the library is written in stone. “It’s just gorgeous,” said McQuiston. The former gymnasium is now used as the library’s book store but it is in rough shape with deteriorating walls and no heating. The former pool room is closed to the public as well. Both rooms are on McQuiston’s wish list for future renovations. “We would love to rehab them and get them back into use,” said McQuiston. “Not necessarily in the way they were originally used, but to have that continuity of the old and the new.” Funding is a roadblock toward those renovations. Preliminary discussions are being held right now for whether there are grants available or community interest in fundraising, she said.
Thomas Beaver Free Library has been in the same building for 135 years
{child_byline}By Justin Strawser
jstrawser@dailyitem.com{/child_byline}
Other libraries of interest
Five of 15 libraries in the Valley are now housed in historic buildings more than 100 years old that were once used for other purposes. The following information was gathered from historical societies, librarians and government leaders.
The original portion of what is now the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library at 100 King St., Northumberland, Northumberland County was constructed between 1814 and 1828 as a two-story home. It functioned as a hotel from 1829 to 1864, purchased then by Dr. Joseph Priestley, a great-grandson of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Priestley, who remodeled it into a residence for his family. The building was donated by the Forsyth family to be used as a library in 1926.
The Milton Public Library at 541 Broadway, Milton, Northumberland County, has occupied the historic Rose Hill Mansion since 2012. Originally built in the 1880s, the Rose Mansion is located on six acres of property that includes a carriage house. It was once the largest privately held tract in Milton.
The Beavertown Community Library at 111 W. Walnut St., Beavertown, Snyder County, was built in 1880 by Moses Specht as the Beavertown Public School, which closed in the 1970s. It is now used as the library, the meeting place of the borough council and the local Girl Scouts, the archives of the Beavertown Historical Society and a polling station. It was also used at one time as a U.S. Post Office.
The Middleburg Community Library at 13 N. Main St., Middleburg, Snyder County, in the former Middleburg Grade School. It was constructed in 1899 and the borough renovated it in 1972. It is also the location of the Middleburg Municipal building.
The Ralpho Township Public Library at 206 S. Market St., Elysburg, Northumberland County, is located in a former Ralpho Township school. It was constructed in 1920. The library was formed in 1974 and moved into the building in 1976.