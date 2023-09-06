DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library will have thousands of books to browse this weekend at their fall book sale.
The event will begin with a preview for Friends of the Library members only on Thursday. The public is welcome to shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Adult paperbacks and hardcovers range from just 50 cents to $1.50. Sunday will offer a special deal where shoppers can fill a bag for only $5, according to Library Director Kathleen McQuiston.
The sale will offer a large selection of fiction and non-fiction literature as well as a number of children's books, McQuiston said.
The library was constructed in 1888 and around the same time, a YMCA was built to neighbor it. In 2000, the library took over the space. The sale will take place in the old gymnasium, on the more-than-a-century-old basketball court with an elevated track surrounding it, McQuiston said.
The books filling the space are organized in sections including true crime, Pennsylvania and local books, autographed pieces, collectible antiques and more.
All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of the Library and eventually back to the library itself.
"We really rely on the friends for a lot of things here," McQuiston said. "Especially when things come up that we don't expect."
The book sale takes place twice a year and will return again in the spring.