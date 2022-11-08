Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson thwarted a challenge for a congressional seat in the 15th District by Union County Democrat Michael Molesevich on Tuesday.
Thompson won reelection to a two-year term with more than 70 percent of the vote. The unofficial tally late Tuesday had the vote result as 202,326 to 83,554.
He thanked supporters after watching the results come in at the Clinton County Republican headquarters in Lock Haven.
"My promise is to continue to fight for all Pennsylvanians and I will never stop working to address the many challenges facing our communities and this great country. We need to put a serious check against one party control in Washington," said Thompson.
Molesvich could not be reached Tuesday night. An environmental consultant from Lewisburg and former borough mayor and council member, he last ran for federal office in 2016 in an unsuccessful bid for Congress against Tom Marino.
Thompson, a former licensed nursing home administrator from Centre County, was first elected to Congress in 2009 and served as a representative in the 5th District until 2021 when redistricting changed it to the 15th District which includes all or part of 18 counties, including Snyder and Union.