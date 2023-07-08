SUNBURY — Thousands of people were drawn to Persing Recreational Complex on Saturday for a day-long Sunbury Celebration, featuring games and other amusements, crafts, food vendors, a dunk tank, a petting zoo, and a scheduled fireworks exhibition.
The petting zoo is where Kolbie Fasbinder and son Ryker, 1, were drawn to meet Skipper, a pony brought to the Celebration by Happy Place Farms, of Paxinos.
Ryker wasn't alone in wanting to pet the pony. Jeffrey Straub, 3, was a bit shy, but with help from his mother, Laura, of Sunbury, he stroked Skippy's mane.
"He's a bit nervous, said his mother, Sara, "but he wanted to do it," she said, hugging her son with a quick, "well done, Jeff."
All the while, visitors stopped to watch the Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament going on at the complex's field.
The line of food vendors seemed vast and varied, offering choices for every taste — kettle corn is always a favorite, along with hot dogs with the fixings.
One of the fun events there was the dunk tank, with Kennedy Rudy trying to dunk Connor Faseindek.
"It's hot out, so being dunked isn't so bad," he said.
Kelly Reinhardt and friend Mary Barbush, both of Sunbury, town's said the celebration was one of the fun summer events they like to attend, and look forward to it every year. "It's not too hot out today, so this is a good place to be," Reinhardt said.
Fortunately for everyone who attended there was a cool afternoon breeze in the complex, which made a hot day bearable.
Jarrod Haley, of Upper Augusta, was at the Celebration with his family, including a newborn son, Jackson. He and his wife wheeled Jackson about in a carriage.
"I think this is his first festival," he said, looking for ice cream to feed his son. He had heard that ice cream and popcorn were available free for children — while it lasted.
Part of Fourth Street was close to accommodate attendees. Cars were detoured around the complex but parking space was sufficient.
Harold Benninger, of Northumberland Borough, was there to show off his hand-made crafts, jewelry, bracelets and noted that he was doing well. "There has been a lot of foot traffic."