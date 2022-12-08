MIFFLINBURG — Thousands of people celebrating the opening of the 33rd Christkindl Market on Thursday were met by more than 100 craft and food vendors.
An early evening procession down Market Street by the Mifflinburg Area School District Renaissance Band started the festivities shortly before 5 p.m. All leading to an "Oye, Oye," by town criers Larry Mitchell and Garrett Franck declaring that the 2022 Christkindl Market had begun.
Christkindl board member Jerry Rute said he expected 10,000-15,000 people to attend this year's Christkindl, which continues 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Jesse and Betsy Guffey, of Mifflinburg, brought their granddaughter, 2-year-old Emery Zimmerman, to the grand opening.
"We've come here for years on opening night," said Betsy. "And tonight, it's just wonderful to be here with Emery."
Being at Christkindl on opening night was the start of an annual family tradition, said Emily and Juan Ellman, of Lewisburg, who brought along their three-year-old son, Jon, in a stroller.
The Ellmans said they were there to soak up the atmosphere and check out the arts and crafts.
Some food vendors were mainstays of the Market and crowd favorites. Seefeld's Brats drew long lines of hungry market-goers, Hack's Soup and Byler's Food as well.
Matt Wagner, president of the Christkindl Market, was all smiles at the large crowd there to witness the opening.
"A lot of people contributed to this," he said.
They came from quite a distance too.
Joanne Carter, of White Deer and her friend Allison said they were there to support local artists and craftsmen.
"But really, I like the food — the brats, fries. I might even buy a bottle of wine today," Carter said.
The weather cooperated with evening temperatures hovering in the mid-40s.