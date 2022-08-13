WINFIELD — Spectators shielded their eyes from the sun as they watched skiers compete for cash and prizes at Gilson Snow's annual Summer Snow Day Saturday afternoon.
Before gliding down a mobile ramp covered in real snow trucked in from area ice rinks, Brogan Baublitz, of Dillsburg, said he was looking forward for a year to the Winfield snow board and ski manufacturing company's event.
"I think it's going to be pretty gnarly," said Baublitz, 15, who attended the event last year with his father, Jason, but didn't compete. This year, his mother, Beth Baublitz, came along as well.
"I don't ski, so it's pretty neat to be able to see him do it in the summer," she said.
In addition to the competition, the free event offered other activities for people of all ages, including free beer, slides and other kid-friendly activities, food vendors and live music.
"It's a fun event that brings the community together," said Jackson Karas, an East Stroudsburg resident who came out for the skiing competition and a chance to win $5,000 in cash and prizes.
Gilson CEO Nick Gilson said the event was started several years ago as a way to thank supporters of the company and has become a yearly destination for many, including competitive skiers.
"We're incredibly grateful to the entire community," he said, adding "It's the biggest Rail Jam this side of the Mississippi."
More than 3,000 people - and many leashed dogs - attended.
Martin Fedorko traveled from York with his two daughters, Penelope, 5, and Avery, 3.
"It's a beautiful day and this caters to everyone. Seeing snow in summer is awesome. Ten years ago, I would have been doing that," Fedorko said, gesturing toward the ski ramps.