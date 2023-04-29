LEWISBURG — A steady morning drizzle wasn't enough to deter thousands of visitors from attending the Lewisburg Arts Festival, held Saturday on Market Street.
Luckily, by mid afternoon, the rain relented, allowing even more residents from far and wide in the Valley to immerse themselves in the arts, from crafts-people (ceramics, pottery, jewelry, textiles, painting), to theatrical performers and musicians — all there to show off their skills to an adoring public.
"We estimate, based on previous years, that a typical Festival draws about 10,000 people to downtown Lewisburg," said Della Hutchison, President of the Lewisburg Arts Council, on Saturday morning — as she delivered (free) coffee to vendors and passersby in the rain.
"We may not reach that number today because of the rain, but we expect lots more people as the day goes on. And even now, I'm seeing smiles on their faces and I'm happy about that. Of course, we can't be sure because we don't charge admission and there are so many access points."
Some musical performances had to be re-located to the Donald Heiter Center, Hutchison said.
Musician Saxman Ravi played his tenor saxophone on the side of the street.
Families and people with their pets walked up and down Market Street, stopping often to check out the vendors — or make their way to the food courts. The festival is also a grand occasion for in-town residents, Hutchison said.
"I was just speaking the other day with a downtown resident who offers an open house on festival day for folks from out of town," she said. "Lots of people tell us this is their favorite Lewisburg event of the year."
Kids of all ages seemed to be enjoying the day. Maggie Moyer, 5, of Selinsgrove, enjoyed creating a "cat balloon."
Muriel Hellstrom, 6, of Sunbury, had come to Lewisburg with her parents and little brother, Samuel, 4. Food seemed to be most on their mind, said their grandmother, Esther.
Work on next year's festival begins when this one is over, Hutchison explained. "After the festival, we will hold a wrap-up meeting to discuss what went well and what could be improved. We use comments from our vendors, downtown business owners, and festival-goers to help identify areas for improvement."
Planning for the next year's festival begins in the late summer and picks up speed, she said. Vendor applications open in November, and starting in January, it's full-steam ahead.
"It's astonishing how much behind-the-scenes work goes on," Hutchison said. "I must say that we couldn't host the festival without all our volunteers. Unlike many local festivals, ours is 100% volunteer-run. The festival happens every year because dedicated individuals realize its value to the community.
This year, there were probably 100 volunteers helping on festival day.