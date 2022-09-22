Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads.
Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes.
And every year, she has to tell more and more of them that they no longer qualify, even though little about their financial situation has changed.
“A lot of them get upset, because they’re banking on that,” Raph said.
The property tax and rent rebate program received a one-time, $140 million boost this year, paid for with federal pandemic aid. The move was praised by Republicans and Democrats alike as a way to help older Pennsylvanians squeezed by the highest rates of inflation in four decades and soaring prices for groceries, gas, and other essentials.
But the one-off increase glosses over a deeper problem that politicians have largely failed to mention: The number of people getting help from the program keeps shrinking and lawmakers in Harrisburg have dragged their heels on a long-term fix.
As a result, fewer and fewer people are actually benefiting. The number of rebates paid out has dropped by more than 25% over the past decade, according to the state Department of Revenue, which administers the program.
There is wide agreement that the main reason for the decline is that state lawmakers haven’t updated the income limits for homeowners to qualify in more than 15 years. For renters, it’s been more than 35 years. As incomes have gradually increased over time, buoyed mostly by inflation, it has become harder to qualify for a rebate.
Making matters worse, almost everyone who gets a state rebate also receives Social Security benefits, which the federal government updates each year to keep up with inflation. The income limits for the state program, however, don’t account for this.
As a result, many people who have been receiving rebates for years find that these small, routine bumps to their Social Security checks nudge their incomes over the limit to qualify.
>> READ MORE: Find the complete investigation at spotlightpa.org/rebates.
The stakes are especially high this year because Social Security recipients got the highest cost-of-living adjustment since 1982, which could disqualify scores of people currently receiving rebates when they reapply next year based on their 2022 income.
The income limits for next year should be raised, said state Rep. Stan Saylor (R., York), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “You’ve got to keep up with the rate of inflation there or it’s not a worthwhile program,” he told Spotlight PA.
Without action from lawmakers, more Pennsylvanians will find themselves in the same position as two longtime clients of Raph’s, a married couple in their 90s who received rebates for years. This year, for the first time, an increase in their Social Security payments put them just a few hundred dollars over the limit, Raph said.
That cost them the $250 state property tax rebate, as well as this year’s one-time bonus, roughly another $175. Failing to qualify for the state rebate meant they weren’t eligible for a separate $250 rebate from their local school district either. The rent for their mobile home lot, meanwhile, keeps increasing, Raph said.
A small measure of relief
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program gives homeowners and renters who are 65 or over, or disabled, a partial refund on rent or property taxes paid the previous year, as long as they meet the income requirements.
For homeowners, who make up roughly two-thirds of rebate recipients, the income cutoff is $35,000. The threshold for renters is much lower, at $15,000. (In either case, only half of someone’s Social Security benefits is counted as income.)
Politicians often say the program helps some of the state’s most vulnerable residents keep their homes. For many people, however, the program functions more as a small measure of relief than a lifeline. Last year, about half of the households that qualified for property tax rebates fell into the highest eligible income bracket, with most receiving the smallest rebate amount of $250.
It’s these families on the cusp of qualifying that are most at risk of losing out.
Failing to update the program’s income limits “automatically disqualifies people who would otherwise qualify,” said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, a national advocacy group.
One factor driving the declining number of recipients is the automatic cost-of-living increases to Social Security benefits. These can be a mixed blessing, Johnson said.
Cost-of-living increases are granted only when prices for everyday essentials have already gone up. And recipients don’t actually see all the extra cash in their bank accounts. Rising Medicare premiums, which are automatically deducted from Social Security payments, eat up much of the boost, Johnson said. The extra money can also cause people to lose other benefits, like food stamps, sometimes costing them more than the value of the increase itself.
The rebate program dates back to the creation of the state lottery in 1971, but it got a major expansion in 2006 when lawmakers upped the income limits for homeowners, almost doubling the total number of households that got help.
In 2010, that number peaked at just over 600,000.
Then it started to shrink, a trend that has continued every year since. Last year, by comparison, fewer than 450,000 households received rebates. That’s a drop of almost 27%.
In 2014, lawmakers addressed the problem with a stopgap measure focused on Social Security cost-of-living increases, ensuring that no one who had already qualified for a rebate would lose out solely because of those raises. The bill allowed hundreds of people to keep receiving rebates, according to the Department of Revenue, but it expired in 2016 and wasn’t renewed.
Over the past ten years, state legislators have introduced at least two dozen bills that would up the income limits, or reinstate the freeze on people losing their rebates because of Social Security increases, a Spotlight PA review found. None were successful.
Unless something changes, the program will continue to shrink. Next year, roughly 11,000 fewer people will receive rebates than this year, the Department of Revenue estimates.
After receiving a rent rebate for several years, Pat Leibensperger was surprised, then angry, when she learned she no longer qualified. As far as she can remember, the only change to her income was a Social Security cost-of-living increase.
Leibensperger, 91, said lawmakers should have updated the income limits to account for the automatic increases. “Our legislators did not follow through and make the necessary adjustments,” she said. “They just let it die.”
To read the complete investigation, visit spotlightpa.org/rebates.
WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundationsand readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.