SUNBURY — Hundreds of southern rock fans poured into Sunbury on Friday evening to enjoy the sounds of Blackberry Smoke on a beautiful evening in the Valley.
Blackberry Smoke, of Atlanta, Georgia, consist of Charlie Starr on vocals, Paul Jackson on guitar, Richard Turner on bass, Brit Turner on drums and Brandon Still on keyboard.
The band made their debut in 2004 and the sounds of classic rock, blues, country and folk, made its way to Spyglass Ridge Winery on Friday night for the second of Tom Webb’s Backyard Summer Concert Series.
“We are just so happy to be able to see all of our friends and family and meet new people from all over the place this year,” Webb said. “Last year with COVID-19 and everything being postponed, it now feels like we are all getting back in the swing of things and people are coming out to enjoy the music.”
The night was perfect with temperatures hanging near 70 as Blackberry Smoke took to the stage at around 8 p.m.
“What a fun night,” Carol Weaver, 44, of Harrisburg said. “This is my first concert in two years and I couldn’t have asked for a better night.”
The crowd danced as Nick Perry and the Underground Thieves, of Philadelphia, took the stage prior to Blackberry Smoke.
“These guys were terrific,” John Kenneth, 52, of Wilkes-Barre said. “This is an awesome night for some southern rock.”
Concerts return to the winery on July 2 and 3 with a Pink Floyd tribute band on Friday and a Queen tribute band on Saturday.