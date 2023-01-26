All schools across the Milton Area School District will be closed today after social media threats were made to students overnight, officials said early this morning.
Superintendent John Bickhart said school officials were alerted by the state's Safe2Say Something Tip Line early Thursday morning.
"The tip stated there was a social media post targeting specific students and stating a student was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday," Bickhart wrote to the school community. "In collaboration with the Milton Borough Police Department, a full investigation was launched."
Bickhart said additional Safe2Say Something tips were received by the district throughout the night.
"Acting in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, the Milton Area School District will be closed today," Bickhart wrote.
The superintendent said school officials are working with Milton Borough police on the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the threats is asked to contact the Milton Borough Police Department at 570-742-8757.
Bickhart said the district and police would update the situation at 1 p.m. today.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families, and thank you for your understanding," Bickhart wrote.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.