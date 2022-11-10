A threat to an unspecified school within the Danville Area School District will shut down all of the district's schools on Friday.
According to an alert sent out this afternoon, district officials received a threat at the high school on Thursday afternoon. The alert noted the threat "was not building-specific."
School officials said police and school administrators are investigating the threat, but as of 4 p.m. they had not discovered the source.
"With an abundance of caution, all district schools will utilize a flexible instruction day on Friday," the alert noted. "All staff will be expected to work from home."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.