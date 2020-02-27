Students are being dismissed early from the Mount Carmel Area School District after officials say a threatening message was found in a locker room at the junior/senior high school.
A message with a specific threat to the junior/senior high school was found on a bulletin board and the boys' locker room, Mount Carmel Township officer Brian Carnuccio said.
"Law enforcement was immediately contacted, the immediate area was swept, and nothing was found," said a message on the district's Facebook page. "As a precaution, we are dismissing all students and staff as soon as the buses arrive so we can do a comprehensive sweep of both buildings. The Jr.-Sr. High School will dismiss first, then elementary school. Elementary student buses will depart from the school at approximately 1:15. The Elementary school is being dismissed only as a precaution.
"We are confident that there is no immediate threat to any students or staff, and thank you for your patience and support," the district wrote.
Carnuccio said a student saw the message, reported it to teacher, who contacted the principal and police.
"We went to investigate and nothing was found, but we have a bomb dog coming for precaution," Carnuccio said.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.