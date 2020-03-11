Three events scheduled as part of Bucknell University Choirs' annual Bach@Bucknell festival are canceled due to COVID-19 virus precautions taken by the university.
Beth Willer, the Director of Choral Activities for the university, announced this morning that three events scheduled for late March have been canceled.
The March 26, Songs of the Italian Baroque has been called off. The event was scheduled for noon. Bucknell has also canceled the March 27 conversation with Christopher Cerrone, the composer of "The Branch Will Not Break."
Also, the free concert featuring Cerrone's performance on March 28 has also been canceled.