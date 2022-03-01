MIDDLEBURG — Three candidates vying to be considered for the vacant district judge position in Middleburg have been interviewed by Sen. John Gordner and members of the Snyder County Republican Committee.
Committee member Pat Saylor said Gordner and about 20 committee members met with attorney Heath Brosius, Snyder County Court Administrator Kelly Heeter and Snyder County Sheriff Deputy Lucas Bingman.
All three have expressed interest in the district judge seat left vacant this year when Lori R. Hackenberg assumed the elected position of Court of Common Pleas Judge in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties earlier this year.
"I think everyone is kind of equal," said Saylor, who has no candidates in the field.
The position will be appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of a majority of the Senate. Candidates must either have a law license or successfully complete training administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board.
The annual pay of a magisterial district judge is $98,565.
Saylor said there is some urgency to filling the Middleburg district court judge seat since the other Snyder County District Judge, John H. Reed, has been out for months during the past year due to health issues.