WATSONTOWN — Two Watsontown adults and their juvenile nephew were charged this morning with criminal homicide in a beating death that allegedly occurred inside a Groover Road dwelling two years ago.
Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, and their nephew Kayden Curtis Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Watsontown, allegedly beat Richard Leroy Jameson II to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then buried him in an wooded area behind the house.
The victim had been battling cancer at the time of his death, according to court documents. State police at Milton said an intense investigation started Monday evening after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
The Hoffmans and Koser were arraigned on Wednesday morning in front of Milton area District Judge Michael Diehl and committed to the Northumberland County Jail without bail.
They were all charged by Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, with the same criminal counts: criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.