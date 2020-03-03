Three individuals connected to a 2018 Coal Township murder now face felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities.
John Feather, of Shamokin, Seth Lytle, of Middleburg, and Madison Collins, of Coal Township, were charged Tuesday. Feather appeared before Shamokin District John Gembic on Tuesday morning. He was sent to Northumberland County jail on $75,000 bail.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Lytle and Collins.
The three were witnesses to the January 2018 robbery that went wrong in Coal Township, leaving David Rivera dead. On Monday, Sabian Ebersole pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Rivera's death. He faces 3 to 6 years in prison.
Ebersole was arrested when he was 17 after Coal Township police said he shot and killed Rivera over a $20 drug deal.
Ebersole was scheduled to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment beginning on March 9.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Coal Township police began an investigation into the statements made by three individuals and discovered the witnesses were "unreliable and inconsistent."
