SUNBURY — Voters will get to choose between three candidates for the state House seat in the 108th District in less than three days.
Democrat Trevor Finn, Libertarian Elijah Scretching and Republican Michael Stender are the names on the ballot and all three have been canvassing the district asking for support.
The seat became open after former State Sen. John Gordner retired. Then-state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver ran for and won the seat in a special election in January, leaving the 108th open. It is one of two special elections scheduled for Tuesday. There is also a race to fill the vacant seat in the 163rd District outside of Philadelphia.
Finn entered the race after winning his party's nomination unanimously in an online convention, according to Democratic leaders.
Stender outlasted Milton Councilman Joe Moralez in a Republican convention held in Sunbury in March by a vote of 11-10 to earn the nomination.
Scretching said he then decided to jump in the race because he said he wanted to see change and give residents a third option when they visit the polls Tuesday.
"I have been out talking to people and traveling through the district and we have got a good response," he said. "I decided to run because it seems the government continues to take power away from the people, and I wanted to restore the power back to the people."
Stretching participated in two debates and said if elected he plans on working with all parties and wants constituents in the 108th to meet with him and tell him concerns, so he can bring those concerns to Harrisburg.
Stender, who is endorsed by Schlegel Culver, said he wants to be able to work for the residents of the 108th and he knows he has to return to the district at the end of the day.
“I will have to come home and look you in the face and tell you what is going on,” he said during a recent debate in Watsontown.
Stender, a Shikellamy school board member, said if elected he also promises to fight for workers and small businesses.
Finn, a five-term Montour County Commissioner, who said he refused all endorsements, said he wanted to run to continue to work with economic development and make sure the district is well represented in Harrisburg.
“I want to be endorsed by the people of the 108th District and I want to go to Harrisburg and roll up my sleeves and get to work," he said. "I appreciate the bipartisan support I've been given throughout the 108th District, and as an independent thinker I will work hard for all members of the entire district to get the job done."