Three former Mount Carmel police officers accused of using excessive force during 22 different arrests will go to trial in November, according to court documents.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann issued an order July 26 granting a continuance in the case that was scheduled for Monday.
Former officer Kyle Schauer, retired Lt. David Donkochik and former officer Jonathan McHugh were all arrested in June after a federal indictment alleges all three officers, when making certain arrests, used excessive force including, but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating, and body slamming arrestees.
The indictment alleges that in 22 different arrests, they kicked, punched, choked, and otherwise used excessive force against those they were arresting. In those arrests, they caused bodily injuries to their victims, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.
Brann issued the order saying the defense needed additional time to conduct discovery.
Brann said failure to issue the continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice.
The order says that jury selection is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in Courtroom 1 of the federal courthouse in Williamsport.
The indictment claims that the three officers took steps to ensure that video of the arrests was not captured by police cameras or if footage incriminating them was captured, failed to take steps to ensure that footage was preserved.
All three officers falsely reported that arrestees acted in a manner requiring violence and then falsely charged arrestees with criminal offenses including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related offenses to conceal their own use of violence, the indictment said.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place from 2018 through 2021, investigators said.
McHugh faces 14 various counts, Schauer faces 10 and Dinkochik faces four various counts of deprivation of rights, according to investigators.
Brann also issued an order granting prosecutors' request to put a protective order on all discovery from either the prosecution or the defense.
The order says the prosecution, defense counsel, defendants and any other person to whom discovery material is disclosed shall take all the necessary steps to keep secure and confidential any personal identifiable information, victim information, medical information or other sensitive information contained in discovery material.