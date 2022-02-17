DANVILLE — Three defendants who pleaded guilty to charges in December escaped jail time during sentencing Thursday in Montour County Court.
Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Caitlin Bitler, 32, formerly of 435 Ridge Drive, Danville, to 24 months probation and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and court costs for simple assault. She admitted to the charge related to her forcefully dropping a car seat containing her 6-month-old son on Feb. 5, 2021, outside the Children and Youth Services office in Mahoning Township.
Bitler told the judge prior to sentencing that she was on medication for anger and depression.
"What about therapy," Norton inquired.
When Bitler said she had trouble finding a therapist, Norton replied, "I'm not buying it."
He made mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations part of her sentence. Bitler, who is on probation in Northumberland and Schuylkill counties on unrelated charges, currently lives in Shamokin with her sister-in-law, to whom Bitler said she gave custody of her child, even though they all live in the same house.
In another case, Norton sentenced Kelsey Chambers, 27, of Bloomsburg, to 12 months of probation and ordered her to pay court costs and $600 in fines for defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia in April of 2021 in Danville Borough.
Borough police said Chambers refused to leave the residence of Robert Kressler, 316 Church St., on April 16. On April 5, police said, she possessed a syringe at 502 Church St.
She appeared in court in an orange prison jumpsuit from Luzerne County Correctional Facility. She is facing unrelated charges in that county and in Columbia County.
Anthony Nealman, 33, of 440 E. Columbia Ave., Mount Carmel, was sentenced to 26 days to three months in the Montour County Prison but the judge gave him credit for 26 days served and granted immediate parole on a charge of tampering with evidence. Norton gave him a concurrent 12 months of probation on a drug paraphernalia charge. He also must pay court costs and $600 in fines and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
He previously admitted to the charges related to an incident in Danville Borough on Jan. 30, 2021. Danville police said Nealman attempted to eat a bag of crystal methamphetamine and possessed a capped hypodermic needle.