NORTHUMBERLAND — Three incumbent Northumberland Borough Council members secured enough votes to be on the November ballots, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland County.
Councilwoman Denise Guilbault received 181 votes on the Democratic ticket. Guilbault, the only candidate who was on the ballot, is seeking a four-year term.
Council members Frank Wetzel and Tim Botts both ran successful write-in campaigns, securing both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
There is still one vacant seat.
