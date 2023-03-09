SUNBURY — Three incumbent school board directors in Line Mountain School District are running unopposed for the May primary election, according to paperwork filed this week in the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury.
Ronald Neidig in Region I for one open seat and School Board President Troy Laudenslager and Director Lauren Hackenburg in Region II for two open seats all filed nomination paperwork to be on the ballot. Neidig and Hackenburg both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic tickets while Laudenslager only filed on the Republican ticket.
Incumbent Directors Paul Kolody and Marlin Yeager Jr. in Region III did not file paperwork to be on the ballot for two seats. No one else filed paperwork to be on the ballot for the May primary.