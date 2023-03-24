DANVILLE — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle rear-end crash on Friday morning in Danville.
The accident occurred at Walnut Street and State Hospital at 7:36 a.m., near the entrance to two of Danville’s schools, police said.
According to police, four people total were in the three vehicles.
Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank and officer Joe Eister investigated the scene following the crash at the T-intersection that leads to the state hospital and Danville Primary and High schools.
Police said Nadasja Holmes, of Danville, was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, when she rear-ended one vehicle, which led to a third vehicle being rear-ended. Police said Holmes will be cited by police for reckless driving and driving too close.
Police said rear-ended was Melanie Cutler, of Montgomery, driving a four-door 2009 Toyota Corolla. That vehicle was pushed into a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Matt Shipe, of Danville, Eister reported.
The first two vehicles suffered disabling damage. The Corolla was “completely crushed,” Eister said. The Silverado had minor damage and Shipe drove away from the scene.
Holmes, Cutler and Nicholas May, of Danville, a passenger in the Corolla ,sustained injuries of unknown severity. Holmes was driven from the scene by a relative; Cutler and May were transported to Geisinger Medical Center by ambulance, police said.
Cutler was treated and released, said a Geisinger Hospital nursing supervisor Friday afternoon. A record of May was not available.