SUNBURY — Three Sunbury residents are recovering after being taken to Geisinger Medcial Center following a dog attack on Julia Street and Susquehanna Avenue Tuesday evening, according to police.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Susquehanna Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an animal attack.
When officers Keith Tamborelli, Aaron Doyle and Dara Kieski arrived they saw a dog attacking people from a residence on Susquehanna Avenue, Hare said.
Two individuals sustained major injuries and were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, while a third was taken by relatives to an emergency care clinic for treatment, Hare said.
The area was blocked off while officers attempted to control the animal, Hare said.
“Officers Tamborelli, Doyle and Kieski did an outstanding job securing the area and making sure other residents were not attacked,” he said.
Police did not release the names of the victims.
Hare said the Sunbury Animal Hospital was contacted and arrived on scene to help with the situation. The dog was eventually tranquilized and taken into the custody of the animal hospital, Hare said.