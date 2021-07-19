SELINSGROVE — Three people were hurt when the vehicle they were in crashed on southbound Route 11 in Monroe Township Saturday night.
Chris Eppley, assistant fire chief at Hummels Wharf Fire Co., said the call came in at 11:08 p.m. Saturday and when he arrived on the scene he saw the driver in the road, injured but responsive.
"I don't know if he was ejected or pulled from the vehicle," he said of the unidentified driver of the vehicle that bore a West Virginia license plate. "We treated him as if he was ejected."
Inside the vehicle, a backseat passenger had apparently been thrown into the front seat and was on top of a front seat passenger who had to be extricated by emergency responders, Eppley said.
All three were taken to the hospital, he said.
No other information was immediately available from state police at Selinsgrove as of Monday evening.
In addition to Hummels Wharf Fire Co., volunteers from Shamokin Dam Fire Co. and fire police from Selinsgrove and Northumberland responded to the scene, Eppley said.