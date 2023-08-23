MIFFLINBURG — Three juvenile offenders allegedly broke into several vehicles and stole property from inside those vehicles and from residential porches in Mifflinburg on Saturday night, according to Mifflinburg Police Department.
The ages of the boys are 16, 14 and 11. Charges of theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime and related theft charges will be filed with the Union County Juvenile Probation Department, police said.
During the late evening/early morning hours of Saturday three juveniles broke into several vehicles by breaking out windows, stole property from inside the vehicles and from residential porches. The suspects were captured on several security cameras throughout the borough, police said.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, one of the juvenile males was observed by Mifflinburg Officer David Shaffer and Detective Jackson Stroup in the area of the Community Park. The suspect attempted to elude police officers on foot but was captured nearby. The 14-year-old juvenile was transported to the police station where he was identified and later released to the custody of his legal guardian(s), said police.
A few hours later, the remaining two juvenile suspects were also located in the Community Park and also attempted to flee. The 11-year-old juvenile was captured and found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle. He was transported to the police station and later released to his legal guardian(s), police said.
The 16-year-old juvenile was later located at his residence, police said.
A final amount of restitution for damages has not yet been determined, police said.
