SUNBURY — Three incumbent directors on the Line Mountain School Board are headed to the general election with no competition, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland County.
Director Ronald Neidig secured the Democratic nomination with 99 votes and the Republican nomination with 376 for one open seat in Region I.
Director Lauren HackenbUrg with 407 votes and Board President Troy Laudenslager with 362 votes secured the Republican nomination for two open seats in Region II. Hackenburg also secured the Democratic nomination with 107 votes.
No candidates were on the ballot for one open seat in Region III, but there were nine Democratic write-ins and 21 Republican write-ins. Write-in votes were not tallied for this race yet.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER