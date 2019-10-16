Traffic is backed up along Interstate 80 Eastbound in Montour County this morning due to roadwork.
PennDOT said the backup is between mile markers 215 and 218 due to a roadway rehabilitation project.
As of 8:30 a.m. today, traffic is backed up about 3 miles beginning near exit 215 (Limestoneville). State police will be on site to monitor the situation throughout the day according to PennDOT.
The right (driving) lane is expected to be closed until Friday morning.
Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.