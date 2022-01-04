HARRISBURG — Three municipalities in Northumberland County received $42,500 to create a joint comprehensive plan and develop municipal zoning ordinances.
The announcement for Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont and Marion Heights was made by Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday for approval of 11 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to assist local governments in nine counties with planning for zoning and updating comprehensive plans.
“This funding helps municipalities and local governments update their essential plans to ensure they are more efficient and better prepared for the future,” said Wolf. “The commonwealth remains committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to complete important planning projects like these for the betterment of their communities and their residents.”
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved $471,248 in funding for 11 municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and floodplain management.
Currently, neither Kulpmont Borough or Marion Heights Borough have zoning ordinances and would like to acquire zoning ordinances. Mount Carmel Township plans to update its zoning ordinance. A comprehensive plan is needed to outline implementable opportunities for cooperation and a roadmap for these opportunities. Specifically, the municipalities’ focus is to provide the necessary data updates to their zoning ordinances and the ability to utilize shared land use provisions and apply for future grant funding, according to the state.