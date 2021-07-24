SELINSGROVE — Three new tenants will be moving into the refurbished strip mall on North Market Street in Selinsgrove.
Owner and developer Robert Grayston said after fixing up the 10,000-square-foot building he's been able to sign contracts with three new businesses that will soon join Smoker's Express located at 513 N. Market St.
Moving into the three other spaces in the next few months are Milk & More Grocery; Edward Jones Financial Services and Trot Fitness.
Kate Harner and Matt Brophy, of Lewisburg, plan to open the small grocery store featuring locally grown food from their hobby farm and area growers.
The couple started an online marketplace, Clever Crow's Farm Fresh Delivery, during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly grew the business.
"I recognized the pandemic was having a huge impact on local businesses and we worked on getting local food to people without contact," she said.
It started with milk delivery and expanded to other foods, including fresh herbs, eggs and fruit from Harner and Brophy's farm and expanded to include meat, fish, bread and other food from area farms and businesses.
"It's now a good time to pivot and open a store," she said. "Our largest hub of customers is in Selinsgrove and we love the location."
In addition to the food items, the grocery store will offer hand-dipped ice cream from Milkhouse Creamery in Drums when it opens in early September.
Later in the month, Melissa Dayhoff, a financial advisor from Edward Jones Financial, will relocate from downtown Selinsgrove to the strip mall.
Financial advisor Michael Damiano will remain at the 22 N. Market location, said office worker Christine Lauver.
A representative from Trot Fitness could not be reached Friday.