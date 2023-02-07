SUNBURY — Three department heads in Northumberland County have announced their resignations over the last month.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Northumberland County Commissioners announced the resignation of Children & Youth Services Administrator Katrina Gownley, the resignation of Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich and the retirement of Human Resources Director Joseph Picarella. It was Gownley's last meeting on Tuesday, after which she will start a new position as the administrator of Luzerne County’s Children and Youth on Feb. 13.
"We want to thank her for her years of service here," said Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano. "She did a great job. Katrina, we'll miss you."
Gownley has worked for the county for 19 years. She was appointed administrator of the department in October 2016.
Commissioners Kymberley Best and Joe Klebon also thanked Gownley.
"Thank you for everything you've done," said Best. "For all the folks you trained and all the children that you made a difference in their lives. We're really,really going to miss you."
Klebon joked that he wouldn't approve Gownley's resignation.
Gownley said it has been a pleasure working and serving the people of Northumberland County.
"I certainly could not have done it without your support," said Gowneley. "We've done great things."
The commissioners are interviewing this week for Gownley's replacement. They hope to have a candidate selected within the next few weeks, said Klebon.
Leonovich, who worked for the county for 11 years, also resigned from her position as AAA administrator. She is now the director of policy and programs for the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
Leonovich was replaced by Olivia Sims, the aging care manager supervisor for 13 years in Northumberland County.
"We are looking forward to working with her (Sims)," Schiccatano said.
Sims salary as administrator is still being negotiated and will be an agenda item at a future salary board meeting, Best said.
"I'm excited to continue to assist the elderly people in Northumberland County," Sims said.
Picarella's last day is March 25. His replacement will be Jennifer Long.