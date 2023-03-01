HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats stripped an omnibus Senate bill of two proposed constitutional amendments on Wednesday, advancing the measure out of the Judiciary Committee as a standalone bill.
What remains of Senate Bill 1 is a single proposal to open a two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their molesters and enablers in civil court in cases where the statute of limitations expired.
Gone are separate amendments seeking to enact universal voter identification and also to grant the Legislature greater authority in rejecting regulations imposed by state agencies — both widely opposed by Democrats in both chambers of the General Assembly.
The bill now moves to the House floor for consideration by the full body. If approved, it must return to the Senate for reconsideration since it’s been amended. That it passes in its new form is unlikely given the Senate Republicans’ clear priority to also advance the other initiatives they strongly support.
Should any constitutional amendment clear both the House and Senate, voters get the final say. The proposed amendments are presented as ballot questions. The soonest voters may see such a question would be the November general election.
The Republican majority in the Senate used its voting might to amend a voter ID bill to include all three initiatives. Democrats returned the favor in the House where they hold the majority.
The bill was amended and advanced on separate party-line votes: 12-9 each time.
The Judiciary Committee is the first and, so far, only committee organized in the Pennsylvania House.
Under the brand new operating rules approved Wednesday, all committees except Appropriations, which has a larger membership, will have 21 members — 12 Democrats and 9 Republicans. Last session, the committee split was 15-10 in favor of the former Republican majority.
The committee voted on two other bills that already passed through to the Senate in a special House session that ended last week: another mirror-image constitutional amendment aiding abuse survivors and a legal statute seeking the same end goal of temporarily lifting the statute of limitations in long-ago child sex abuse cases.
Each of those bills, too, advanced out of Judiciary on 12-9 partisan votes.
Bills introduced in special session can only be considered in special session, and there’s no appetite in the Senate to go down that path. Thus, the House acted in regular session, too.
It’s not clear how this scenario of dueling legislative majorities will ultimately play out. There’s broad bipartisan support for the abuse-related constitutional amendments. There’s less support, particularly in the Senate, for a statute.
And, there’s the matter of those other proposals Republicans favor and Democrats don’t. Regulatory reform and election integrity are among the priorities identified by Republicans in the upper chamber.
The new House rules that set the committee size bring other changes to the legislative process in the lower chamber.
They restrict constitutional amendments from being posed to voters at primary elections held in the spring when turnout is traditionally lower than general elections held in the fall. They also mandate that any constitutional amendment proposal under consideration on the House floor get a public hearing.
The House Judiciary Committee set a fast turnaround for the current proposals — a hearing is set for Monday.