SELINSGROVE — Three 2022 Susquehanna University graduates will be working abroad through the Teaching Assistant Program in France.
Accepted into the postgraduate program are Julia Loudenback, Lilly Major and John Pelaez.
Loudenback, a French studies major with a focus in education, will work as an English teaching assistant in a French public school on the island of Martinique.
Major, a French studies major, will be in the Caen area in northern France’s Normandy region.
Pelaez, a French studies and biomedical sciences double major, will be in the Strasbourg area in northeastern France.
Nicole Grace, a 2021 Susquehanna graduate, has been working at the Académie de Rennes in Brittany through the program and has been accepted to stay for a second year.
“All of our students who applied to the Teaching Assistant Program in France (TAPIF) this year were accepted, which is very exciting,” said Lynn Palermo, associate professor of French studies. “TAPIF is quite selective in who they accept into this program, so to see the success our students have had speaks to the language and cultural competencies they have gained at Susquehanna.”
The goal of TAPIF is to strengthen English-language instruction in French schools by establishing a native speaker presence, while also providing American Francophiles with teaching experience and first-hand knowledge of French language and culture.