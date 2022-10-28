SUNBURY — Three Shikellamy graduates are now proud members of the Alumni Wall of Distinction after the second annual ceremony took place Friday night inside the high school.
Jonathan Weis, a 1985 graduate, Andy Oakes, a 1992 graduate, and Matthew Beck, a 2000, graduate all accepted the honors inside the high school cafeteria during a dinner and ceremony Friday night.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and high school Principal Marc Freeman began the program in February 2020 and inducted Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss, class of 91, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, class of 1987.
“Shikellamy High School is proud to induct the Class of 2022 in the Alumni Wall of Distinction,” Freeman said. “All three graduates have made a huge impact in the Susquehanna Valley and the Shikellamy School District community.”
Oakes, owner of Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, in Sunbury, said he was "shocked" to learn he was being inducted.
"I just sell coffee," he joked. "This is truly an honor and I am very grateful to be part of this group."
Beck, who currently works for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as an engineer, also said he was surprised to learn he was chosen to be on the wall.
"This is definitely an honor," he said. "Shikellamy gave me the tools I needed and I am grateful to be recognized."
The event began with opening remarks from Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy- Kahn by thanking the Shikellamy committee for continuing the Wall of Distinction program.
"It's one thing to have the idea and another to bring it to life," she said. "the tradition is now established."
Directors Jennifer Wetzel and Slade Shreck both said they were happy to be part of the event.
"I am very proud of the distinguished graduates that we are inducting this year," Wetzel said. "They all have returned back to our community and have contributed and continue to contribute to the success of Shikellamy."
Shreck agreed.
"This is a great program and we are honored to induct these three individuals for all they have done for our community and Shikellamy," he said.
The event concluded at the Shikellamy Braves Stadium where the inductees were announced prior to the Shikellamy High School football game against Southern Columbia.