Three people are recovering from smoke inhalation from a house fire that broke loose on South Shuman Street at 2:23 a.m. this morning in Middleburg.
Middleburg Fire Chief Butch Hackenberg said the call came in early Saturday morning and crews had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.
Hackenberg said the three people made it out of the home on 204 South Shuman St., through a window. They climbed onto a roof before jumping nearly seven feet to the ground.
Hackenberg said the residents were taken to the hospital to be treated.
The fire began in a third-floor room and spread through the home, Hackenberg said.
Hackenberg said the fire is not suspicious and a state police fire marshal will be on the scene Monday.
Hackenberg said the house is structurally sound but he thinks the damage will be in the $100,000 range.
Firefighters from Middleburg, Kreamer, Penns Creek, Shamokin Dam, and Mifflinburg responded.
“Everyone did a great job,” he said Saturday.