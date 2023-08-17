SUNBURY — For the first time in The Valley’s Got Talent 14-year history, three people will share the crown as the 2023 winners.
Ruby Gaboff, 7, and Ilana Dunlap, 8, both of Trevorton, and Jayla Lopez, a senior at Shikellamy, were announced as the winners after 13 acts performed inside the Shikellamy High School auditorium Thursday night to kick off the 2023 Sunbury River Festival.
Gaboff and Dunlap performed a dance routine, while Lopez belted out a song to wow the judges and split $800 in prize money.
Finishing in a close second place was Riley Reed, 19, of Elysburg.
“We had so much fun,” Gaboff said. “We are so excited that we won.”
Dunlap agreed.
“I had such a fun time,” she said.
Reed said she saw the auditions on social media and decided to audition.
“I am so glad I did,” she said. “This was a lot of fun.”
The Valley’s Got Talent is hosted by Sunbury Revitalization Inc.
Board President Slade Shreck said the night was great and he was happy everyone had a good time.
River Festival runs through Saturday with various food vendors, arts and crafts, the annual car show and other entertainment.
Events will be at the northern end of 4th Street. The event will be held at the same location as the Sunbury Celebration, near Dunkin Donuts.