LEWISBURG — Three Union County farms were among 22 that were allocated $5 million in farm protection funds from the state on Friday.
The Margaret I. Harris Farm #2, in Limestone and West Buffalo townships, a 99-acre sheep farm; the Sandra S. Sanders Family Protection Trust, Matthew J. and Jeffrey A. Sanders, trustees, Union Township, a 115-acre crop farm; and the Danielle D.J. Stewart and David Knox Farm, White Deer Township, a 46-acre crop farm, received a total of $328,322, all but $2 of it from the state.
The latest round of funds protected 2,038 acres in 13 counties — Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Cumberland, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Union, and York — from future residential or commercial development.
“Fertile, healthy farmland and clean water are critical to our economy and our future,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “The families who preserve their farms are forging a partnership with government, investing together in ensuring that future Pennsylvania families will have food, green spaces, income and jobs. Government working to sustain our economy and feed our quality of life is a central goal of the Shapiro administration.”
Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,202 farms and 624,277 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion in state, county, and local funds. Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in preserved farmland.