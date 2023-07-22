LEWISBURG — Three Valley businesses have reasons to celebrate this week, with a ribbon cuttings on Thursday, and two scheduled today.
Tru-Glow, in Lewisburg celebrated their one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday. On hand at the cutting were owners and Timothy and Trudi Paugh Walter, Pa. State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz and Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber.
Today, two businesses are having ribbon cuttings: DIG Furniture Bank, 2 p.m. in Milton, and Swirl Shop Salon, 12:30 p.m., in Lewisburg.
— RICK DANDES