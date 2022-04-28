HARRISBURG — Three Valley counties will receive funding for waste and recycling programs after the Gov. Tom Wolf administration awarded grants to 157 county and municipal governments.
“These grants help bolster recycling in communities all over Pennsylvania and reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills,” state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “Whether it’s from increased education for residents or an entire facility for sorting recyclables, these grants are making a difference.”
Many of the grants are for community leaf collection programs. Leaf litter cannot be sent to landfills, and many municipalities prohibit open burning.
“Composting leaf waste from residential areas is safer and more environmentally friendly than burning leaves, which causes air pollution,” McDonnell said.
Pennsylvanians recycle approximately 6 million tons of materials per year. These materials are reintroduced into the manufacturing process, saving valuable resources, creating jobs and other economic benefits, and realizing vital environmental benefits.
In Northumberland County, the Sunbury Municipal Authority will receive $220,611, Shamokin will receive $114,016, Coal Township will receive $350,000 and Milton borough will receive $160,875, according to the release.
Snyder County will receive $75,350 and Union County will receive $114,908.
— Francis Scarcella