HARRISBURG — Three Valley fire companies received a combined $22,493 in grant money for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
The Wolf administration announced on Tuesday that it awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires. Lower Mahanoy Fire Company in Dalmatia received $10,000; Beaver Springs Volunteer Fire Company received $9,493; and Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company in Northumberland received $3,000.
The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 residents. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. The maximum grant awarded in 2022 is $12,500, and grants awarded cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.
Priority was placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants may also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. The vehicles were presented to the local departments exhibiting the greatest needs and those that commit to outfitting them for fire suppression.