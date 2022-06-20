WILLIAMSPORT — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced two Shamokin men as being indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and a Mount Carmel man being charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Alex Santiago, 40, of Mount Carmel, was charged on June 15 for allegedly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Santiago was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm in Mount Carmel. As a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm, Gurganus noted.
The office also announced that Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin, and Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin, were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.
According to Gurganus, the indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine and 40 grams and more of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia Counties on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present.
Both cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Northumberland County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Bloomsburg Police Department, the Sunbury Police Department, the Shamokin Police Department, and the Coal Township Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the cases.