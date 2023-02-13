HARRISBURG — Three Valley schools received a combined $150,000 in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
Milton Area and Mount Carmel Area School Districts in Northumberland County and SUN Area Technical Institute in Union County all received $50,000 each in the grant. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced 166 schools across Pennsylvania received more than $8 million in Safe Schools Targeted grants.
“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Shapiro in a prepared statement. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”
“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”
Forty-three local education agencies (LEAs) received equipment or program grants totaling $1.94 million; 20 received funding to hire school police officers totaling $1.4 million; and 20 LEAs received grants to hire school resource officers totaling nearly $1.5 million. Approximately $3.4 million was awarded to 83 nonpublic schools for equipment and programming.
Grants assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions; promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement, and community organizations.